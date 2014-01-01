Before you order your custom envelopes you will need to choose your desired specs. You have the option of choosing your quantity, paper options, printing options, window options and upload your files.

After you submit your file, you will be required to submit your payment through our safe and secure checkout.. We accept Visa, Master Card, Discover, American Express, Paypal. For your insured safety we do not store any of your credit card information.

After you have submitted your file and we have received your payment, our designers will run your file through several thorough quality inspection points. Our goal is to make sure that your file is optimized for printing. At this point we might contact you in case any problems arise with your file.