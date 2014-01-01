CUSTOM ENVELOPES

What is Turnaround Time?
Printing turnaround is the estimated amount of time needed to produce your print job. The turnaround time includes the following procedures.
- Printing
- Converting
- Packing and Shipping
Turnaround time does not include the shipping or delivery time.
What is a Business Day?
A business day is the official day that Oubly is open for production. Oubly’s business days are from Monday-Friday, 8:00 am - 5:00pm, PST.
Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays are excluded from business days.
When Does Turnaround Time Begin?
Production on your job will start once we have received full payment amount and you have approved your digital proof.
If you submit and approve your order by 1:00 pm PST, production on your job will begin that same day.
If you submit and approve your order after 1:00 pm PST, production on your job will start the following day.
If you choose not to receive a digital proof, Oubly.com will not be responsible for any errors in the final product.
What is the Turnaround Time for Envelopes?
Envelope printing usually take anywhere from 5-7 business days before they are shipped to you.
Is Shipping Time Included in Turnaround Time?
To reiterate the turnaround time and shipping time are completely separate from each other. Your shipping time starts after the turnaround time.
What Shipping Options Does Oubly Offer?
Oubly offers the following shipping options.
- Standard 6 Days Price: $7.50
- Expedite 3 Days Price: $14.90
- Super Rush 2 Days Price: $30.90