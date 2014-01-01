×   ENJOY FREE SHIPPING ON ALL ORDERS OVER $69   |    BUY1 GET1 FREE  DETAIL >

CUSTOM ENVELOPES

Use custom envelopes for invoices, bank statements, and financial reports.

Choose from premium 70lb smooth opaque or 70lb white linen paper. Windowed envelopes are also available on demand.

Get free digital proofs with your order. Enjoy free shipping on orders over $69. Upload your artwork today.

Choose Your Envelope Paper

70lb smooth opaque envelope paper

70lb Smooth Opaque

70lb white linen envelope paper

70lb White Linen

Which side would you like to print on?

one sided envelope printing

Print on Front Side Only

double sided envelope printing

Print on Front & Back

Specify Envelope Window

windowless envelopes

Standard (No Window)

envelopes with windows

With WIndow

Upload Your File

(All envelope orders with quantities 500 and above are printed offset. Please place your envelope artwork into an offset template.)
You can always send us your files to support@oubly.com after you have made your purchase.
Any comment to oubly designer? (Optional)
Please double check File Preparation Tips to make sure that your artwork is properly set up for printing.
If you have any questions about your artwork, please send an email to support@oubly.com.
Our designers will be happy to answer any of your questions. A link to an instant online proof will be provided to you within 24 hours of placing an order.
About Envelope Printing

  • Process

  • Price

  • Turnaround Time

1. Choose Your Specs & Upload Your File

2. Place Your Order

3. File Check

Before you order your custom envelopes you will need to choose your desired specs. You have the option of choosing your quantity, paper options, printing options, window options and upload your files.

After you submit your file, you will be required to submit your payment through our safe and secure checkout.. We accept Visa, Master Card, Discover, American Express, Paypal. For your insured safety we do not store any of your credit card information.

After you have submitted your file and we have received your payment, our designers will run your file through several thorough quality inspection points. Our goal is to make sure that your file is optimized for printing. At this point we might contact you in case any problems arise with your file.

4. PDF Proof Approval

5. Production

6. Shipping

After our quality inspection, our designers will send you a PDF proof to the email you provided us during signup. Production will commence after you have approved your PDF proof.

The production process will begin, only after your PDF is approved. This process includes printing and converting. Standard production turnaround time is 5-7 business days. For further information on turnaround time please refer to our turnaround time section.

(Please note that shipping time does not include production time.)

